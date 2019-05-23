Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Huazhu Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 1,119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823,167 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 233,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,978. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Huazhu Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. China International Capital cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

