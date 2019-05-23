Toll Brothers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,936 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,002% compared to the typical volume of 448 put options.

NYSE TOL opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

In other news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,819.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,320. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Toll Brothers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TOL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/toll-brothers-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-tol.html.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.