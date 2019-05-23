Town Sports International (CLUB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Get Town Sports International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLUB. ValuEngine downgraded Town Sports International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of CLUB stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Town Sports International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Town Sports International news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 58,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $313,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,679.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 247,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $897,379.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 452,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,011 and sold 99,543 shares valued at $545,305. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Town Sports International (CLUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.