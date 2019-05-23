Triumph Group (TGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Group's focus on improving its organic growth has been reasonably strong, based on the addition of products and services as well as expansion of operating capacity. It is conducting vigorous divestiture of its non-core operations to help strengthen the company’s balance sheet. With respect to organic growth, a trend of consistent contract win also plays a crucial role, in boosting a company’s top line. The company's shares also outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, a large portion of Triumph Group’s aftermarket sales comes from third-party repair and overhaul, thus exposing it to tough competition from OEMs. Moreover, volatile energy and commodity prices can put the company’s margins under pressure. Geopolitical security issues and currency fluctuations may further shrink profitability, in addition to declining cargo shipments and aircraft valuations”

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.66.

Triumph Group stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $869.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 33,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $820,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $403,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Triumph Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 484,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

