UBS Group Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.24 ($25.86).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

