UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Holdings Cut by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,195,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,857,000 after buying an additional 612,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,364,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,087,000 after buying an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 103,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,108,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $55,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $413,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 188,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,884.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,288. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,743. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMBF. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

