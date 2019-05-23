United Technologies (UTX) Shares Gap Down to $135.41

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.30, but opened at $135.41. United Technologies shares last traded at $130.45, with a volume of 5006155 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.07.

Get United Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,010.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 216,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/united-technologies-utx-shares-gap-down-to-135-41.html.

United Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.