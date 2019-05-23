US Bancorp DE Has $24.23 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,823 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $24,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $620,851,000 after buying an additional 85,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,767 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $374,890,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,361,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $285,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,199,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $254,513,000 after purchasing an additional 798,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $142,856,000 after acquiring an additional 263,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.40. 121,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,178. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

