US Capital Advisors Comments on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Monday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPOR. MKM Partners set a $9.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,561,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,873,000 after buying an additional 5,492,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.