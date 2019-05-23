USG Co. (USG) Shares Sold by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,893 shares during the quarter. USG comprises 2.9% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in USG were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of USG by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of USG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. USG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,009.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USG stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,024. The firm has a market cap of $672.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. USG Co. has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls and ceilings of residential, nonresidential, and institutional buildings; and agricultural and industrial customers.

