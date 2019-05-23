ValuEngine Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.07.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lear by 11,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.