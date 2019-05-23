ValuEngine Downgrades Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $10.34 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 107,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

