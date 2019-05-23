VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH) Stake Lessened by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 19.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH opened at $121.13 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $136.84.

