Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,290 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,181,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,141,000 after buying an additional 15,622,665 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,411,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,799,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,453,000 after buying an additional 3,824,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,206,000.

VEA stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

