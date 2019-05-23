Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.44. 66,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

