Vice Industry Token Price Tops $0.0062 (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vice Industry Token token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded 84% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00410182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.51 or 0.01294252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00144879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Vice Industry Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vice Industry Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

