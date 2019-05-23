Vonovia (VNA) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.60 ($61.16) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.44 ($58.65).

ETR:VNA opened at €47.03 ($54.69) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 52 week high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

