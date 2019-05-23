VULCANO (VULC) Price Up 111.3% Over Last 7 Days

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. VULCANO has a market cap of $854,970.00 and approximately $4,078.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 111.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001539 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 208,886,960 coins and its circulating supply is 206,310,008 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.