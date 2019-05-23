Vuzix Corp (VUZI) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 16,307.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 32.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VUZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of VUZI opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Vuzix Corp has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 288.62%. On average, analysts predict that Vuzix Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

