W Keith Maxwell III Acquires 11,476 Shares of Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Stock

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $174,779.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,371,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,112,949.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, W Keith Maxwell III bought 22,366 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $219,857.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Spark Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of -0.52.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $228.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is currently -105.80%.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 398,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “W Keith Maxwell III Acquires 11,476 Shares of Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/w-keith-maxwell-iii-acquires-11476-shares-of-spark-energy-inc-spke-stock.html.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.