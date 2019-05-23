Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH) Director Steven L. Scheinthal Acquires 10,000 Shares

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Steven L. Scheinthal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WTRH opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. Waitr Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 821.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 32.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waitr in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH) Director Steven L. Scheinthal Acquires 10,000 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/waitr-holdings-inc-wtrh-director-steven-l-scheinthal-acquires-10000-shares.html.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.