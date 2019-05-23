Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.70

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 162344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Sunday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,149,224,000 after buying an additional 448,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,681,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,668,086,000 after buying an additional 895,469 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 34,529,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $738,521,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,641,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $795,439,000 after purchasing an additional 641,721 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.70” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/walgreens-boots-alliance-wba-sets-new-1-year-low-at-51-70.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.