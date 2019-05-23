Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $16.60 Million Holdings in Inphi Co. (IPHI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,060 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,565,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $8,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after purchasing an additional 241,346 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Inphi by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 240,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $5,552,000.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $57,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,787,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,819.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,920. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPHI traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,307. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Inphi’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Inphi from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

