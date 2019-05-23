Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,477 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $40,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Camping World by 52,007.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Camping World by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 10,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $994.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.70. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $982.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.80 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 85.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 99,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 413,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $5,556,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,724,817 shares of company stock valued at $21,400,091. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

