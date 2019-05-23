Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,879,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,024,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,089,000 after purchasing an additional 182,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,210,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,779,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,811 shares of company stock worth $4,657,346. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $109.43 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $109.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

