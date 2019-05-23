Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of resTORbio in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for resTORbio’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of TORC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. resTORbio has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TORC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth $29,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in resTORbio by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,868,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 728,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in resTORbio by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 332,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in resTORbio by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 287,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

