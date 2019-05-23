Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for AutoZone (AZO)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1,030.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $1,140.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,004.50.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,043.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $597.00 and a 1 year high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 61.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total value of $259,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,528.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total transaction of $1,961,036.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,640 shares of company stock worth $10,370,907. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

