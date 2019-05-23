Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sophos Group (SOPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sophos Group (LON: SOPH) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2019 – Sophos Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 407 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Sophos Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Sophos Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 385 ($5.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Sophos Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Sophos Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23).

5/16/2019 – Sophos Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 320 ($4.18).

5/16/2019 – Sophos Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/10/2019 – Sophos Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/1/2019 – Sophos Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/29/2019 – Sophos Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2019 – Sophos Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 340 ($4.44).

Shares of LON SOPH traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 420.10 ($5.49). The company had a trading volume of 619,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.54. Sophos Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.50 ($8.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sophos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.08%.

In related news, insider Kris Hagerman sold 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £33,768.56 ($44,124.60). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,279 shares of company stock valued at $12,900,671.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

