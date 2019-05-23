Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,580,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307,608 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

