Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE MNP opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $15.07.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

