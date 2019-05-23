Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLL opened at $20.94 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.