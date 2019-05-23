Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) Major Shareholder Acquires $69,000.00 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

