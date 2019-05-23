Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Holdings Raised by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 297,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 118,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

