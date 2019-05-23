Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $52,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,558,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,880,000 after buying an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 953.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $180.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $187.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

