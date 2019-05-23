Wingstop Inc (WING) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $220,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $124,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Guggenheim cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.76 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.99.

WING traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.47. 4,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,186. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

