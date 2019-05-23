Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.19 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.65.

NYSE:WWW opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 9,870 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $355,517.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,146.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072 in the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

