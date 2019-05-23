WP Carey (WPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.97

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.90, with a volume of 3408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,053,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after buying an additional 592,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after buying an additional 2,009,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,759,000 after buying an additional 2,079,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,137,000 after buying an additional 322,038 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey Company Profile (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

