Xerox Corp (XRX) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Xerox had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

