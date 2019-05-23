Xperi Corp (XPER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Xperi has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Xperi had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xperi Corp (XPER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/xperi-corp-xper-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20.html.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.