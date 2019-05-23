Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (YIN) Given $10.70 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Yintech Investment an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Yintech Investment worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YIN opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.15. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

