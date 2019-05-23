YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (YNGN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,450 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

LON:YNGN opened at GBX 1,219.50 ($15.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.66 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

