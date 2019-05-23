Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) will report sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. L3 Technologies posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3 Technologies.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $243.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,866. L3 Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.76 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $773,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,051,000 after buying an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,284,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,214,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,576,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,380,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3 Technologies (LLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.