Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. WESCO International has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $63.20.

In other WESCO International news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf bought 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.90. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,679 shares of company stock valued at $405,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,803,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 293,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,940 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

