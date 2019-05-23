Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (EQR) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Alan W. George sold 23,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,793,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 12,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $970,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,589. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $74,003,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.11. 849,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $77.69.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

