Zacks: Analysts Expect Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $83.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.46 million. Novocure reported sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $341.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $356.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $486.85 million, with estimates ranging from $469.41 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NVCR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 3.04. Novocure has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,354,762.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $49,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,757 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,778 shares of company stock worth $16,084,435. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Novocure by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novocure by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

