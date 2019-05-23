Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.59.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,009,000 after purchasing an additional 394,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.39. 286,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.