Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.98. Thor Industries posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,945,000 after buying an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,116,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,630,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,395,000 after buying an additional 300,400 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,345,000 after buying an additional 696,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,912,000 after buying an additional 400,882 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,889. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

