Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

AMPH opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $25.43.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 32,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $658,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,609 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

