Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.75 Price Target for Fluent Inc (FLNT)

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fluent an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. Fluent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

