Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sonos (SONO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SONO. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sonos has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Michael Giannetto sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 517,992 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $5,444,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,153,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,374,988. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sonos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after buying an additional 1,161,411 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,470,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 1,192,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,459,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

